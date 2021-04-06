Chivas: Mariana Zacarías impacts her fans with daring photos on the beach

Mariana Zacarias, presenter and fan of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, made an impact on social networks with her new publications on the beach, having the best time at Easter.

The Guadalajara supporter fell in love with her followers with her daring photos in a swimsuit from the beach, which she shared through her official Instagram account.

“Tʀᴏᴘɪᴄᴀʟ ṀṏṆḊḀẏ”, published next to one of the photos where he is seen in a striped swimsuit with various colors and patterns that his fans enchanted on the networks.

This publication by Mariana Zacarías already has almost 1000 likes in less than two hours and hundreds of comments praising her beauty and how good she looks hanging out and her days off at the beach.

