Chivas: Marco Fabián’s message after the premiere of the Guadalajara series

The day of June 18, 2021 will be marked in the history of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, when its four-episode miniseries is released where it reveals moments that are lived in the intimacy of the campus and the club.

After launching on the platform Amazon prime, the midfielder Marco Fabián has manifested himself on social networks with an emotional message, where he shows the emotion of the arrival of the Sacred Herd to the small screen.

“I can’t believe that the new chivas series: the sacred flock has already been released. Now available by @primevideomx, manifest Chiva brothers! # Feel it @chivas t-shirt,” he wrote.

It should be noted that the future of midfielder Marco Fabián in Liga MX after the possibility of leaving the team of Los Braves of Ciudad Juarez without a defined course for the Apertura 2021 tournament.

Wake up ChivaHermanos! ⏰ It’s time to enjoy @PrimeVideoMX ‘Chivas, El Rebaño Sagrado’ ➡️ https://t.co/Xy59EbmoMB pic.twitter.com/fCoQoH0I8H – CHIVAS (@Chivas) June 18, 2021

