Chivas: Marco Fabián Reinforcement of Guadalajara? Herd position revealed

After the possible hiring of Marco Fabián de la Mora with the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara face tol Opening 2021 of Liga MX, Everything seems to indicate that the leadership of the Herd would have closed any possibility for this to happen, since they are determined to carry out the project called 70/30 for the benefit of their basic forces.

In Guadalajara they want to win over players produced in their own quarry, leaving 70% of space in the first team for footballers trained in their basic forces and 30% for elements trained in other clubs.

Although Marco Fabian is of red and white birth, the Mexican midfielder would have been rejected by the Chivas sports director, Ricardo Peláez, who did not see with good eyes the incorporation of the former Eintracht Frankfurt footballer for the following season.

The source indicates that Fabián de la Mora did knock on the door in Chivas to offer himself as a reinforcement in the Apertura 2021, but it was Peláez who did not allow his hiring.

At the moment, Chivas has not announced any reinforcement for the Apertura 2021, except the incorporation of the Mexican-American soccer player, Christian Pinzón, who will begin his process with Tapatío FC, a subsidiary of the Flock in the Liga de Expansión MX.

HOW MUCH DID MARCO FABIÁN RECEIVE FROM FC JUÁREZ’S SALARY?

It is currently valued at 1 million euros and according to unofficial figures, Fabián de la Mora received a salary of no less than 24 million pesos per season with the border team.

