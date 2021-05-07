Chivas: Luis Olivas, jewel of the Flock confesses why he was “rejected” at Liverpool

The jewel of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, Luis Olivas, recalled that at some point in his career he could play with the Liverpool of the Premier leagueHowever, the English “rejected” him because of his young age.

“He invited me to Liverpool in 2014 if I remember correctly, because of a tournament that I had in the national team it was the first in Sweden there they saw me and I had the possibility to go do the tests but due to minor issues it was not possible I could not stay .

“The truth was, it was a beautiful experience, the facilities, the players, the coaches, it’s another way of looking at things, it’s another culture, also in terms of football, and that opens up the panorama a little more for you and thank God I was given the opportunity and now when I grew up I hope he returns to give that chance, “he said.

Olives jumped to the starting position in the Clausura 2021, after the injury of Hiram Wed, taking advantage of the low level that Antonio “Pollo” Briseño has shown, for which the youth squad assured that he will not let go of his position in the Sacred Herd.

“It comes due to various circumstances, as they say ‘the train only passes once’, try to take advantage of it and not let go. It gives me much more confidence to have ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda by my side, we know each other well, we have confidence.

“I know that he will always be behind me, like me to him and he has made good synchronization and I will continue to give my best effort because I do not want to waste the opportunity that is being given to me,” he said.

REPECHAJE BEFORE THE PACHUCA CLUB

“It is a game of kill or die, there are 11 players against 11, whoever runs the most, whoever fights the most will win. We are prepared and self-confidence, but not too much, trusting in yourself It gives the security and the team has been doing well, spinning three wins, a draw, “he said about the Repechage match against the Tuzos next Sunday.

