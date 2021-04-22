Chivas: Luis Olivas and his feelings after making his debut with Guadalajara at the Clausura 2021

Defender Luis Olivas fulfilled his great dream of making his debut in the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara first team, in the present Closing tournament 2021 playing the 90 minutes against Xolos de Tijuana.

In an interview for the cameras of ‘Chivas TV’, the young 21-year-old defender who plays for the Tapatio of the MX Expansion League He confessed to being happy and content to live the experience of playing in the first division.

Read also: Rayados: Matías Kranevitter assures that more than 3 points are played against Chivas

“Since the beginning of the week, the teachers approached me and told me to take advantage that maybe the opportunity was coming. In the concentration before the game, I felt anxious and a little nervous and also during the game; but at the beginning What gave me the most confidence was to play easy and in the end what led me to loosen up more was the first game change I made, “he said.

In addition, defender Luis Olivas affirmed that he took his first moments with measure with the main squad of the Sacred Herd and focuses on going step by step to become a benchmark of the institution.

“It is the beginning of something great, I am going step by step and continue working day by day to give the best version of myself,” he declared.

Read also: Club León trolls Raúl Orvañanos with “help” from Jean Meneses