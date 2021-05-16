Chivas: Luis Márquez ‘El gordito’ that Almeyda ‘erased’ from the Flock for not losing weight

The Tepatitlan FC He managed to be crowned champion of the MX Expansion League after beating Atlético Morelia at the Morelos Stadium and within the Guadalajara squad there are some Chivas youth players who were key to the victory.

However, the most prominent is the case of Luis Márquez ‘El Gordo’, who was ‘erased’ from Chivas by Matías Almeyda because of his weight and was now named MVP in the Expansion League.

Luis Márquez, 26, played for Chivas from 2009 to 2016 when he was loaned out to Coras de Tepic, after Almeyda, who considered him a promise, asked him to lose weight.

“I talked to him about it sometime, but it was more than a year and a half ago. He told me that if I wanted to be in Chivas I had to lose a few kilos of weight ”. Marquez said on occasion.

"I talked to him about it sometime, but it was more than a year and a half ago. He told me that if I wanted to be in Chivas I had to lose a few kilos of weight"

Luis Márquez, with a robust complexion, nicknamed ‘el Gordo’ by teammates and friends, played for Coras and Zacatepec in the hope of returning to Chivas, however Almeyda never asked for it back and had to go to Lobos BUAP in 2018.

In Lobos he did not debut in Liga MX and later he played again for Zacatepec before playing in Tampico and Mineros.

In 2021 he was reinforcement of the Alteños and playing 20 games, 17 of them as a starter, he was able to score 4 goals and one of them, the most important of the season.

Thus, some Chivas fans celebrated that Márquez had stripped the Expansion League title from José Luis Higuera’s Morelia, who is presumed also had something to do with his departure from Chivas.