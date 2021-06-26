Chivas: Luis García tears José Juan Macías to pieces for signing with Getafe (VIDEO)

Forward José Juan Macías continues to be the most mentioned character in the transfer market in Liga MX towards the 2021-2022 season, given the possibility of becoming the reinforcement of the Getafe on The Spanish league.

Faced with this situation, Luis García, the TV Azteca commentator, forcefully tore apart the 21-year-old Mexican attacker from the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara before the sporting moment he lives with his club.

In a video posted on his official Facebook page, the ‘Doctor’ affirmed that forward José Juan Macías is far from having the merits to be considered a suitable player for the old continent.

“Sadly, we have been sold a totally different concept, he has more or less 40 goals in his career, there are too few to think about a consolidated career or a matter of important expectation; four or five goals in the national team, very few I insist. In an extremely delicate time, even in this call for the Olympic Games, it could be debatable, today its level is not there “.

“The reality is said, today his performance is basic, it is primary, it is an excessive prize; Getafe has to do with a tripartite negotiation where the end of the contract was approaching and he could emigrate freely. The hiring of this young man Macías derives more from a business emergency than a sports reality; he doesn’t have a goal, he can’t find the goal, he can’t find the finishing positions, “he said.

