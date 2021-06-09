Chivas Launches NFT Auction At Avalanche Showing Mexico’s Soccer And Crypto Boom

Club Deportivo Guadalajara (“Chivas”), one of the most popular soccer clubs in Mexico, is celebrating the 115th anniversary of its founding with a non-fungible token (NFT) auction on the Avalanche blockchain. Avocado Blockchain, a leading blockchain technology company in Mexico, is developing the implementation.

The NFT auction started yesterday, June 7, and will remain open for approximately one month until July 9.. The NFTs will feature unpublished material created and designed by the Mexican club with the intention of satisfying Chivas fans and collectors in Mexico and abroad, for example there are more than 5 million fans in the United States, according to InfoBae.

Technical support for this milestone will be provided by Ava Labs and Avocado Blockchain, a Mexican company specialized in blockchain applications. Therefore, the project seems to be originated and created from the house to be created essentially by Mexicans. Advocado Blockchain already has experience in this type of event because it participated in the creation of the first NFT contest for Spanish-speaking artists that obtained good results, which BeInCrypto participated as a media partner to support the initiative.

Mexico top influencers

Before this event, two of its promoters, Ricardo Vázquez, Business Development for LATAM at Ava Labs, and Ingmar Frey, Managing Partner of Avocado Blockchain, declared how unity is strength:

“For Ava Labs and Avocado Blockchain it is important to have allies open to innovation, such as Chivas. Working together, we will accelerate the adoption of digital assets and collectibles, while providing new interaction alternatives for the sports marketing industry. “

This NFT collection also has a solidarity component, since a percentage of the money raised in this auction will be donated to the Jorge Vergara Foundation, a non-profit association focused on the health of children and adolescents in Mexico and the world.

Read more

The NFTs in the sports world and Mexico as a role model

The emergence of NFTs in the sports sector is a reality and an upward trend. Non-fungible tokens represent a new avenue of financing for sports clubs by launching collectible NFTs as well as other functions.

NFT sport

The flexibility of these digital assets is what provides them with real value. In the world of sports, he is used to using NFTs as collectibles, although they can be used for other benefits, such as the possibility of playing a game at Campo Nou thanks to the $ BAR token of FC Barcelona.

A notable example of the flexibility of non-fungible tokens occurred in Mexico after the sale of 1% of the shares of the Nexaca club in NFT format, marking a milestone across the globe. However, every revolution creates adverse reactions since Liga MX and the FMF took a position against such sale. The NFT ecosystem of Mexico seems to be in full development as Amaury Vergara, the president of Chivas, commented:

“The Guadalajara Sports Club has always been characterized by innovating and giving its followers new experiences. With the ecosystem of NFTs and digital collectibles in Mexico in full maturity, we want to reach out digitally to all our followers, in Guadalajara, Mexico and beyond our borders. “

The post Chivas launches an NFT auction on Avalanche showing Mexico’s soccer boom and crypto was first seen on BeInCrypto.