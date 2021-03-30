Chivas: Karolina Isaza raised the temperature by posing with a daring body (Video)

Despite the fact that there is no football, the influencer and Chivas fan, Karolina Isaza, He never ceases to surprise his thousands of followers on his social networks, since he uploaded a video that stole sighs by posing as flirtatious.

Isaza, who a week ago captivated her more than 300,000 fans by uploading a photo from the beaches of Tulum, once again made her jaw drop with her recent tik tok, in which she shows off her great figure with a daring black bodysuit.

“Sometimes the best of your life. It comes after the mistake of your life ”.

The video has managed to reach more than 20 thousand likes in a matter of hours, remembering that it comes from uploading a photo with a mini short and a small sweater that reveals part of her abdomen which, also, unleashed the madness in networks.

