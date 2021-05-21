Chivas: Joseline Montoya warns Club Tigres prior to the first leg final in Liga MX Femenil

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara and the Tigres de la UANL will write the first 90 minutes of the fight for the title of Liga MX Femenil, in this Closing tournament 2021 next Monday, May 24 at the Akron Stadium.

In a press videoconference at the Rojiblanco camp, forward Joseline Montoya said that within the team she does not feel the pressure to play a new final in the women’s division and warns the cats that they will go with everything from the beginning.

Read also: Copa Libertadores: River Plate adds two new positives for Covid facing the game vs Fluminense

“He motivates us every day, he tells us that we are doing very well so far. In the tournament we faced Tigres, they beat us, but we realized that we can fight them and stay with the championship.”

“It motivates us, excites us and gives us confidence to have the support of the fans. We don’t have pressure because we have nothing to lose and we do have a lot to gain,” she said.

In addition, the Mexican attacker confessed that no one believed in this team and in the work of the technical team of Edgar ‘Chore’ Mejía has been the main motivation to achieve until this stay in the Clausura 2021 tournament.

Read also: Club Tigres could suffer modifications in its preseason due to a rise in infections

“We were motivated by the fact that nobody believed in us. Nobody expected us to be competing for the final. The effort, camaraderie, the unity of the team has brought us here,” he declared.