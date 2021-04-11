Chivas: José Ramón Fernández throws a powerful dart against Guadalajara

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will remain for another week out of the playoffs positions in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, when falling in condition of visitor before the Machine of the Blue Cross.

Faced with this situation, Jose Ramon Fernandez, the commentator and presenter of ESPN, lashed out hard against the Sacred Flock led by the coach Victor Manuel Vucetich with a message on social media.

“Chivas WORSE every day. Chivas does not play at anything. Chivas does not deepen. Chivas does not have a goal. Chivas only makes changes when he is losing. The Chivas have DISAPPEARED! #Chivas”, he wrote.

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara have stalled in 15th place in the general table in the current Clausura 2021 tournament with 13 units and with a pending match to play against the Rayados from Monterrey.

The game ends. pic.twitter.com/6OHQzRhAne – CHIVAS (@Chivas) April 11, 2021

