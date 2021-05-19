Chivas: José Ramón Fernández and his demand for José Juan Macías for the Apertura 2021

Forward José Juan Macías became one of the players most noted for the poor performance he presented, in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX with Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara.

Given this, Jose Ramon Fernandez, the host and commentator of ESPN, He manifested himself on social networks to launch a strong demand on the Mexican attacker with a view to the Apertura 2021 tournament.

Read also: Club Santos: Ronaldo Prieto rules out that the Warriors are favorites against Club Puebla

“Chivas got rid of Pulido to have JJ Macías. Until now the results of this change have not been seen anywhere. In the following season he is obliged to give the stretch,” he wrote.

Chivas got rid of Pulido to have JJ Macías. So far the results of this change have not been seen anywhere. In the following season he is forced to give the lug. – José Ramón Fernández (@joserra_espn) May 19, 2021

Forward José Juan Macías recorded six touchdowns in 15 games he played and 12 as a starter, in addition to an own goal in the Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League with Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, adding 1033 minutes on the field of play.

Read also: Club América has already rejected two offers from Boca Juniors for Roger Martínez

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Chivas José Juan Macías Liga MX Opening 2021 José Ramón Fernández ESPN