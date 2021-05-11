Chivas: José Luis Real responds to Vucetich after denying failure in the Clausura 2021

Jose Luis Real, former coach of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, responded to Víctor Manuel Vucetich, after he denied the team’s failure in the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, when they were eliminated in the playoffs against the Tuzos del Pachuca.

In an interview for Marca Claro, the ‘Güero’ Real affirmed that the main culprits for Chivas’ failure are the players, but that Vucetich was forced to do things that he was not used to doing and that is why things did not happen.

Also read: Liga MX: André Marín proposes 3 reinforcements for Chivas

“If Vucetich says he is not a failure, he does not need to say so, because his career endorses him as a coach with results. High-quality players have arrived in Guadalajara, but if they don’t understand the environment it’s very difficult. The main responsible for success or failure are the players, “he said.

“There must be a solid project, in Mexico we believe that the solution lies in the change of a new Technical Director. From yesterday’s game, I think it’s THE WORST SECOND TIME I can remember Chivas. In my opinion, the impetus to do things overtook Vucetich last night, “he added.

“The analysis does not have to be about the coach only, it has to be about the board and the players. In this case the players were not the indicated ones hired by the club, they did not have the right profile ”, he added.

At the moment, various rumors have indicated that Chivas would give Vucetich the confidence to continue leading the team, respecting the sports project and maintaining Ricardo Peláez’s bet on the Rojiblanco team bench.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content