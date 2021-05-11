Chivas: José Luis Higuera attacks Guadalajara players

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara were once again without League in Liga MX being eliminated in the phase of Repechage for the Tuzos del Pachuca, a result that unleashed a wave of accusations against managers and footballers, including the poignant comment of who was the CEO of the Guadalajara team a few years ago, Jose Luis Higuera, who threw the players of the Flock into ugly shape.

The now owner of the Atlético de Morelia Canaries, finalist in the MX Expansion League, assured that the Chivas players arrive at the team without deserving to wear the red-and-white jersey, feeling ‘rockstars’ and calling them children, this due to their indiscipline.

“The truth is they are rock stars, some players come to Chivas, sometimes, without the achievements or merits to be treated like this and the player who is there is very misplaced,” Higuera said in an interview for TUDN.

However, Higuera accepted that the city of Guadalajara presents a difficult environment for the players, this in reference to the distractions it offers for nighttime fun and recreation, stressing that soccer players should be more professional in that sense.

“The city is difficult, it not only happens to Chivas, it happens to Atlas. Chivas suffers from the same. It is one more issue of the player’s profile and much of the coach’s leadership, to be pounding behind them. The truth is that there are ways of being able to be aware of what is happening in Guadalajara ”.

For Higuera there is no doubt, in this type of situation only an internal disciplinary regulation can have positive effects in terms of the performance of the footballers, where the group is prioritized over the individual, something that they knew how to amalgamate very well with Matías Almeyda, having positive results.

“Sometimes the player only understands with the application of the internal work regulations, I think that there is part of the technical director who accompanies you in the sanctions and that the talent is not above discipline and pulling even. That is the most difficult thing to balance, ”said Higuera.

To close, Higuera compared the discipline and professionalism of European football, ensuring that in the old continent the discipline is not negotiable.

“In Europe there is no dialogue with the player; it is explained to him but there are no negotiations nor are there – I don’t want to say it like that – but you do not treat him as a son or as a child. You treat him like a professional and in Europe they know there are a hundred others who want to play. I believe that this issue must be toughened, it is not simple but I think that it can be neither justified with youth nor justified with talent ”, he declared.

