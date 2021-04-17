Chivas: José Juan Macías would return to the starting lineup due to Peláez’s ‘recommendation’

After being a bench during the last two games of the 2021 Clausura of the MX League with Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, the forward Jose Juan Macías I could be back in the starting lineup that I send Victor Manuel Vucetich in the party of the Matchday 15 against the Xolos de Tijuana this Saturday at the Akron Stadium, one of the last ‘boats’ of the Herd with a view to getting a ticket to the Repechage.

After two games where Macías has started watching Chivas’ games from the bench, Víctor Manuel Vucetich would have decided to give JJ a chance to start as a starter against the Xolos, this after a meeting with Ricardo Peláez Linares, his sports director.

According to information revealed by the newspaper Récord, the return of Macías to the title is almost a fact, as it was one of the points that were discussed in the last council meeting that took place in Guadalajara last Tuesday.

In the Clausura 2021, José Juan Macías has scored 6 goals, being the leader in that department in the rojiblanco team. The JJ has participated in 773 minutes, averaging a touchdown every 128.8 minutes of play, one of the highest averages in Liga MX.

The Chivas have not won since Matchday 8, when they beat the UNAM Pumas 2-1, and with 4 games pending in the season, Guadalajara needs to win the 12 points that will be in dispute so as not to depend on any other result and get into to the Repechage zone.

Guadalajara could access the play-off zone this same day, for this they will have to beat Xolos and hope that Pumas does not add against Tigres and that Pachuca does not beat Rayados.

