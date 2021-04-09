Chivas: José Juan Macías would have wardrobe problems in the Flock

The forward of the Chivas, José Juan Macías, will once again be a bench in this Saturday’s game against Cruz Azul and after the news, there was speculation of a possible injury or muscle discomfort, however, David Medrano, a journalist for TV Azteca, assured that the player is 100 % physically and showed that the reason could be different.

In social networks, Medrano was the one who reported Víctor Manuel Vucetich’s technical decision about putting Ángel Zaldívar in place of Macías and after answering a question from a follower, he showed that there would be problems in the dressing room.

When asked by a fan about problems in the dressing room, David Medrano replied that he is not so far from reality.

“Mr. Medrano, your” ear in the flock “has already told you the beauties of JJ’s dressing room breaker? It is no coincidence that he is on the bench and that Peláez has not spoken before King Midas’ decision.” Wrote the fan.

You are hot hot friend. – david medrano felix (@medranoazteca) April 9, 2021

Thus, Macías launched a mysterious message online that hints at the problems with the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara coach.

“Great TEAMS enjoy leaders who generate TRUST bonds inspiring them to assume RESPONSIBILITIES, to SELF-DEMAND AND COMMIT with a shared idea and identity, but not all groups are willing to pay the price that it requires to improve and grow”. It was the message that Macías shared.

Macías would go to the bench against Cruz Azul and his place would be occupied again by Ángel Zaldívar from the start in next Saturday’s game.