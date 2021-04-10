Chivas: José Juan Macías would be the signing target of Olympique de Marseille

The situation of Jose Juan Macías in Chivas he is taking a different course from the one that the team and the player himself had traced a year ago when the forward decided to return to the Guadalajara team and reject the contract he was offering The Lion Beast, a team where he shone in the year he was on loan to Liga MX.

Macías has been ‘banked’ by the Flock on the last day, creating a thick atmosphere of confusion in their surroundings, but despite this, now the rumor of interest of a European club to take over their services has been reactivated, since in France it is ensured that the Olympique de Marseille He has reopened the JJ file to add it to his list of upcoming summer signings.

Marseille is going through a difficult time in planning for next season, as there are several players who end their contracts and assignments, so several of these are expected to leave.

Pablo Longoria, Sports President of the French club, will have a ‘portfolio’ for planning his next signings and the French team have taken up the recommendation left by Villas Boas, who followed in the footsteps of José Juan Macías with Chivas.

According to Mexican media, the Olympique de Marsella is still interested in the services of José Juan Macías and could take advantage of the fact that the Mexican ends his contract in 2022 to fish him with an amount less than the 15 million euros in which they had set their price ago. one year.

Macías is currently valued at 10 million euros, being the best valued player in Liga MX.

Recently, a rumor has been leaked that Chivas are contemplating negotiating it this summer to cushion the economic crisis due to the pandemic, in addition to making money for the signing of possible reinforcements in the summer.

