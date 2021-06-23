Chivas: José Juan Macías would arrive as a reinforcement to Getafe of the Spanish League

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara could lose their ‘star’ striker, the Mexican team, Sub 23, José Juan Macías, who would be loaned to Getafe from the Spanish League in the current transfer market, this at the express request of the coach of the team azulón, Michel González, former coach of the Pumas of the UNAM, according to the report of Patrick Meehan Nader, beINSPORTS collaborator

Macías is focused on the Mexican team in the High Performance Center and is one of the footballers who would be participating with TRI in the next Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021, a showcase that the footballer intends to take advantage of to ‘show himself’ to the viewers of European clubs.

The intention of Getafe is to achieve the transfer of the striker, a move that looks complicated at the moment for Chivas today, since the Flock does not go through a good financial moment to part with one of its best players without receiving an economic benefit.

Macías is not experiencing a good football moment, as he is in a scoring drought with the TRI Olímpico led by Jaime Lozano, which is why his presence in the final list for the Olympics is in danger.

The JJ had a discreet season in the 2020-2021 campaign with Chivas, scoring 12 goals (3 from penalties in 6 charges) in 33 official matches.

Despite his ‘irregular’ numbers, Macías was one of the best Mexican forwards, which is why Chivas would be in a predicament before the interest of Getafe, a team that saved the category in the previous season and will fight again for the permanence in the next campaign.

Macías is valued at 10 million euros and has a contract with the Flock until June 2022, so Chivas could assign it with a forced purchase clause and thus receive a good figure for the transfer of the player next summer, as in December of this 2021, the footballer would be free to negotiate his departure freely, without leaving a single penny in the rojiblancas coffers.

