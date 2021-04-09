Chivas: José Juan Macías will continue on the bench for the match against Cruz Azul

The forward of the Chivas, José Juan Macías, lost the title to Víctor Manuel Vucetich in the match against Santos Laguna and although the coach commented that they were rotations to give breaks, JJ would return to the bench for the match against Cruz Azul.

This is reported by David Medrano, a journalist for TV Azteca, who assures that Macías could return to the bench for the game this Saturday.

“JJ Macías could continue on the Chivas bench in the match against Cruz Azul.” Medrano wrote.

I had a dejavú, just like that, Beltrán lost his rhythm and has not returned. – Fʀᴀɴᴄɪsᴄᴏ Isᴀᴀᴄ (@ FJIsaac3) April 9, 2021

Macías has played 10 games at Guardianes 2021, 8 of these as a starter and has scored 6 goals, making him the team’s top scorer.

Despite this, against Santos, Ángel Zaldívar was the starting striker and against Cruz Azul he could repeat in Vucetich’s starting 11.