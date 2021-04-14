Chivas: José Juan Macías seeks to face Víctor Manuel Vucetich

Things continue to burn inside the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, because in addition to the terrible results achieved in this 2021 Clausura of the MX League, the Flock’s dressing room would be unhappy with the ways in which Victor Manuel Vucetich has been expressed in recent weeks, directly pointing out the performance of some specific footballers, as happened with Jose Juan Macías, of whom he assured was not focused on the objectives of the campus.

These statements would have caused annoyance in the rojiblanco striker, who would be looking to face Vucetich to resolve the situation, as he is not clear about what is happening with him from the perspective of King Midas.

According to the information revealed by the journalist Rubén Rodríguez in his column for the daily Récord, Macías hopes to have a talk with Víctor Manuel Vucetich to clarify things, as this situation has him puzzled.

The source points out that it is not the first time that the forward seeks to have a direct conversation with the coach, since on previous occasions they have already closed ranks to unify criteria and seek solutions for the good of the team.

Macías has been sent to the substitute bench in the last two Guadalajara games, just after his return from the Pre-Olympic Tournament with the Mexican National Team, even where he did not do well in the individual aspect, since the Chivas forward only scored one goal in the contest, which was scored from the penalty spot.

According to unofficial information, the low performance that Macías had in the Pre-Olympic qualification is due to low morale, which is why he has lost concentration with the rojiblanco team, which is why he supposedly would have been relegated to the bench.

Víctor Manuel Vucetich considers that José Juan Macías has been “deconcentrated” and that is why the reason for going to the bench. Today JJ and Chivas are far from their best version. What happens in the herd? # ConTodoMenosConMiedo pic.twitter.com/tKzRAwIkA0 – La Chorcha Deportiva (@LaChorchaSports) April 11, 2021

