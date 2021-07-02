Chivas: José Juan Macías says goodbye to colleagues and friends after signing with Getafe

The Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara have not yet made official the signing of José Juan Macías to Getafe of the Spanish League, however, the operation is almost a fact. And it is that young forward already had his farewell party with close friends.

In addition, Macías was summoned this morning to Verde Valle to formally say goodbye to his teammates before taking the flight to Spain.

Macías had his last day of training on Monday and in the afternoon he had a meeting with his close friends to say goodbye and celebrate his signing and dream come true.

The footballer will travel to Spain this Saturday and will be presented on Monday as the new reinforcement of the Getafe team in La Liga.

Macías leaves Chivas with 75 games played and 23 goals, in addition to winning the Concachampions in 2018 as his only title.

