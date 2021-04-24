Chivas: José Juan Macías ‘heats up’ the Clásico Tapatío with hard video for Atlas FC

Jose Juan Macías, forward of the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara, warmed up the preview of the Clásico Tapatío that they will play against the Rojinegros del Atlas by sharing a video where he scored a goal at the Jalisco Stadium against the ‘Zorros’.

Macías, on Twitter, assured that the city of Guadalajara is Rojiblanca, using as an example the video where he scored a goal for Atlas, with a Jalisco Stadium packed with Chivas fans.

“This is one more of the stories about why #GuadalajaraEsRojiblanco.”, Macias published next to the video.

In addition, ‘JJ’ warned his followers that he will raffle a signed Chivas shirt for those who want to participate in the Tapatío Classic, encouraging the fans to support Guadalajara with everything.

“The week has arrived that all Tapatíos are always waiting for! I’m going to raffle a signed Chivas shirt and some studs among the Chivahermanos. Give it, RT and comment on a story about why #GuadalajaraEsRojiblanco. You have to follow @chivas and me. Come on Flock !!! ”, he added.

