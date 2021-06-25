Chivas: José Juan Macías and the ‘risk’ he will run in Getafe in Spain

Jose Juan Macías He is very close to becoming a new player for Getafe in Spain, a team with which Chivas would have reached an agreement for the transfer of his footballer in a one-year contract with an option to buy, keeping a percentage of his letter for a future sale.

Chivas is close to achieving a good deal with the Spanish team, considering that Macías had a one-year contract to fulfill, so in December he could have started to negotiate his exit freely in the market of summer 2022.

Neither Guadalajara nor Macías can ‘claim victory’ even in this negotiation, since Getafe has a ‘bad record’ in transfer attempts with the rojiblanco club, because in 2006, the blue box left goalkeeper Oswaldo Sánchez dressed and upset, who he already had everything ready to become the first goalkeeper to play in the Spanish League.

Oswaldo Sánchez, former Mexican goalkeeper of clubs like Chivas or América, on @JUGO_tv: "I had the opportunity to go to Getafe, Bolton and Recreativo de Huelva, but in all the proposals they paid me half of what I earned in Mexico".

Everything seemed arranged for ‘the Aztec spider’ to make the jump to European football, but at the last minute, Getafe decided to sign Boca Juniors goalkeeper Roberto Abbondianzieri, paying 1.6 million euros for the famous Pato, who played two seasons and a half in Spain.

Years later, Sánchez confessed that Getafe offered him a very low salary compared to what he earned in Chivas.

Twelve years later, Getafe would repeat the snub against another Chivas footballer, Osvaldo Alanís, a defender who fished at zero cost for being released from the contract, but who ultimately relegated him to the subsidiary team, ending up playing for Real Oviedo de the second category in Spain.

Twelve years later, Getafe would repeat the snub against another Chivas footballer, Osvaldo Alanís, a defender who fished at zero cost for being released from the contract, but who ultimately relegated him to the subsidiary team, ending up playing for Real Oviedo de the second category in Spain.

Now, three years later, José Juan Macías will have to ‘be careful’, because from the outset, Getafe will register it with the subsidiary team, arguing the lack of quotas for non-EU players in the first team, but promising that it will have a full development with the team that plays in the First Division.

José Juan Macías’s competition in Getafe:

Jaime Mata. 32 years

5 goals in 35 games

Enes Ünal. 24 years

5 goals in 29 games

NEW PLAYERS:

Hugo Duro. 21 years

12 goals in 23 games (RM Castilla)

Jack Harper. 25 years

0 goals in 1 game (Atlético Madrid)

Darío Poveda. 24 years

2 goals in 18 games (Villarreal B)

