Chivas: José Juan Macías already has a presentation date with Getafe

Jose Juan Macías He is very close to realizing his dream of playing in the old continent by being loaned by the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara to the Spanish club Getafe in La Liga, a team to which he would have to report on July 3 to carry out his medical tests.

According to the TUDN reporter, Karina Herrera, Macías would travel to Madrid, Spain on Friday, July 2, and perform medical tests between July 3 and 4, for which he would be presented on Monday, July 5.

Macías has been discharged from the Mexican National Team that will play the Tokyo 2020 Olympics at the end of July, arguing an injury (tear), so he would have all the time to close his transfer with Getafe, recover and start point with a full preseason with Míchel González’s team.

Macías will be on loan for a year with the azulón team, with an option to buy for a figure of 6 million dollars, only for half of his pass, this being the signing with the strongest investment in the history of the Spanish team, this considering that they would only pay for half of their letter.

The only requirement that Chivas has put on loan was an extension of its contract with the rojiblancos, because in the summer of 2022 the current bond between Macías and the Flock expires, so the Mexican club wants to make sure of ‘doing business’ with the sale of the footballer.

