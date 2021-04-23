Chivas: José Cardozo defends Vucetich from his critics

Jose Saturnino Cardozo, is the technical director of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, analyzed the situation that the team is currently experiencing under the command of Victor Manuel Vucetich, who has been harshly criticized during his tenure.

In an interview for ESPN, Cardozo assured that it is incredible that the career of Vucetich for the results it has had in Chivas, ensuring that everything is due to the pressure that exists within the Guadalajara, where everything is maximized and many times the necessary human material is not available.

“Now it turns out that even Vucetich are doubting when he is the most winning coach and he has not found the way to fight much higher, It is a situation that has happened to practically all the coaches that have gone through Chivas that you work and suddenly you don’t get results “

On the other hand, Cardozo recalled his time at Guadalajara as a beautiful experience in which he unfortunately failed to achieve the goals that were set at the beginning of the season, which is why he ended up out of the team.

“The truth is that it was a beautiful experience but unfortunately the objectives that we had thought of together with the board were not achieved and that is why Chivas was fired, I repeat, you have to understand that not because you are in a big team is the best team that you can direct and have everything to fight for what people normally look for “

