Chivas: José Cardozo busts Guadalajara reinforcements, “they are for small teams”

Jose Saturnino Cardozo, legend of the MX League and former technical director of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, spoke about the signings that the rojiblanco team has made in recent years, assuring that they are due because they are made for “small teams”.

In an interview for ESPN, “The Greater Devil” He commented that many times the players do not perform what was expected because they play better without the pressure of being in a big one, a situation that has happened to many of the signings he has made Chivas in recent years.

Also read: Liga MX: Increase capacity for the Classic Regio between Tigres and Rayados de Monterrey

“The truth is that it is not easy, I had to play in big teams like Olimpia and when you get to a big team like that you realize that it is not for everyone. There are players who play better without pressure and when they are relaxed, there are also other players who like pressure to show all the ability they have “

Cardozo commented that this situation is not exclusive to Guadalajara, because in other big clubs like America, where there is more pressure, many players do not perform as expected, they are “made” to play at this level.

“I always hear” Why do they play well in other teams and in Chivas they can’t? Why did they play well and in America they can’t? ” The answer is very simple: these types of teams are not for everyone because otherwise all the players would adapt and all the players would be in large teams “

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: