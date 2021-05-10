Chivas: Joel ‘Tiburon’ Sánchez raises his hand to be a Guadalajara coach

After the elimination of Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara in the Repechage before the Tuzos del Pachuca, The foundations of the Flock have been shaken and there is a cloud of uncertainty surrounding the rojiblanco team, because for weeks there has been rumors of a change of technical director in the event that Victor Manuel Vucetich It will not ‘save’ the rojiblanco boat by minimally taking it to the Semifinals.

After the consummate failure in the 2021 Clausura of the MX League and the possibility that a new coach will arrive in Chivas, the former footballer of the Flock, Joel ‘Tiburon’ Sánchez It has been proposed by a fan of the chiverío, a candidacy that the former footballer himself approved with a ‘like’ on social networks.

Goodbye @NuevoDTDeChivas, thank you for everything and much success in your future assignments !. Welcome @ eltibu8, to change his face and restore dignity to the shirt !! – Let @Chivas sit on any court !!!

In addition to the Chivas fan, the former UNAM Pumas player, Marcerlo Alatorre, approved the proposal, assuring that the Shark Sánchez would have more than deserved this opportunity to lead the Flock, asking Amaury Vergara for an opportunity to ‘people of the home’.

More than deserved it was the Shark. Give Amaury Vergara a chance to the people in your house. Someone who undoubtedly defends your shield and your colors …

El Tiburon Sánchez played in three different stages with Chivas; the first from 1992 to 1999, becoming champion against Toros Neza in 97.

Sánchez’s stay in Chivas was ‘tainted’ by a couple of transfers to the hated rival, Club América, with whom he played in 2000 and 2001.

Sánches also played for Veracruz, Dorados, Gallos Blancos and Tecos.

He began his career as a technical director in 2012, as an assistant in Puebla with Juan Carlos Osorio, in addition to working in Dorados de Sinaloa.

As head coach he has experience with Coras, Zacatepec, Mineros, Leones Negros, Venados de Yucatán and Los Cabos FC, the latter in the Liga del Balompie.

Joel Sánchez’s experience as technical director: Club Puebla: Second coach Dorados de Sinaloa: Second coach Coras Tepic: 23 G, 8 E, 3 P. GF: 34, GC: 21 Zacatepec: 4 G, 0 E, 4 P. GF : 10, GC: 10 Mineros Zacatecas: 11 G, 11 E, 11 P. GF: 50, GC: 41 Black Lions: 10 G, 14 E, 15 P. GF: 49, GC: 51 Venados FC: 1 G, 1 E, 5 P. GF: 6, GC: 13