Chivas: Joel ‘El Tiburon’ Sánchez points out the great mistake of the Flock in Liga MX

A few hours from Classic Tapatío against the Rojinegros del Atlas, the former player of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, Joel ‘El Tiburon’ Sánchez, He spoke about the squad that the Flock has, ensuring that one of the mistakes of this chiverío team is the lack of experienced players who shelter the youngest.

In an interview for Medio Tiempo, Tiburon Sánchez assured that the Vucetich team has a squad with a great future and a good present with elements such as Uriel Antuna, Jesús Angulo and Alexis VegaBut it suffers from a lack of experienced men in key positions.

“Chivas is not there to wait so long for the formation or maturation of the players, I think Chivas is to give immediate results. In that sense, yes, they have quality, they do, but yes, it has not been so sheltered with hierarchy players who are pillars, and I am talking about the last championship, Cota, Pereira, Pizarro and Pulido, that is a backbone that sustains the team, ”said Sáncheez.

In the current Chivas squad, the presence of veterans such as Hiram Mier and Chapo Sánchez with 31 years, Jesús Molina with 33; and Oribe Peralta with 37.

“Ten years before when they were champions with Chepo, Oswaldo Sánchez, Bofo, Omar Bravo, Manuel Sol, el Venado, players more or less already with a certain career in soccer, the National Team, another 10 years before there was the Octopus, Claudio Suárez, Coyote, Ramón Ramírez, and they make consolidation easier for you. I would like to see more homegrown players with players with a little more weight in terms of trajectory, ”said El Tiburon.

El Tiburon took time to point out responsible for the bad Chivas tournament, excluding the owner, Amaury Vergara, who recognized the sacrifice of investing heavily in shaping this squad, ensuring that everyone else had shared responsibility for it. bad step of Guadalajara.

“There is a shared responsibility, taking nothing more from Amaury Vergara because he bet a large investment, he delegated responsibilities to people who specialize in the sports area,” launched the Shark.

Chivas closes against the Atlas of Guadalajara and the Tigres of the UANL in this Clausura 2021, games where the Flock would be assured of the Repechage if it scores 6 points.

