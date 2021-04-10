Chivas: JJ Macías’ problems in the dressing room bring him closer to Europe in summer

After some problems were revealed in the dressing room of the Chivas, José Juan Macías, would be getting closer and closer to his dream of playing in Europe, because with the recent situation, El Rebaño would be preparing his sale.

This was told by Jesús Bernal of ESPN, who assures that the sale of Macías would not only ‘alleviate’ the atmosphere in the dressing room, but would also give Chivas an amount with which he would pay off debts and get some reinforcements.

Macías has a contract with Chivas until 2022 and at Chivas they run the risk that the player will be free if they don’t sell it before their contract expires.

The Player Clause is 15 MDD, however, Chivas could ‘lower’ its price to give it a start in the summer and kill ‘2 birds with one stone’.

JJ has played 10 games this tournament and has scored 6 goals, being the team’s top scorer but, even so, he will go to the bench against Cruz Azul.