Chivas: JJ Macías has a ‘special’ reason to try to score a goal against Cruz Azul

José Juan Macías, forward of the Chivas, Who adds 6 goals in this 2021 Guardians of the MX League, will seek to score Cruz Azul this Saturday on matchday 14, as it is one of the three teams that has never been able to score.

Since his debut in 2017, Macías, who has worn the Chivas and León shirts, has scored 15 of the 18 teams, surprising data for a 21-year-old forward.

Macías, who has even scored against Chivas (3 goals), has never been able to score Cruz Azul, Rayados and Puebla, which is why this Saturday, he will try to cross out one more team on his list.

Against the Cruz Azul Machine, José Juan Macías has played 6 games and in all of them he has gone blank, so this Saturday, in addition to the 3 points, he will want to score a goal on his account.

Rayados de Monterrey, another of the teams that he has pending, will be the Flock’s rival on April 21, a pending match on matchday 11.

