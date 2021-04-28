Chivas: Jimena Sánchez forgets Guadalajara and shows her support for PSG in the Champions League

Paris Saint Germain will write the first 90 minutes of the second semifinal series in the UEFA champions league, receiving the visit of Manchester City at the Parques de los Princes stadium.

Jimena Sánchez, the beautiful host of Fox Sports, put aside his love for the colors of the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara and showed his support for the Parisian team against the citizens on social networks.

Via Instagram, the beautiful fan of the Sacred Flock spread the image where she appears in the company of her boyfriend Tis Zombie, wearing the Paris Saint Germain shirt in all its splendor accompanied by the following words.

“We are ready,” he wrote next to a blue heart.

It should be noted that the host Jimena Sánchez made it official that she began a love relationship with the famous singer Tis Zombie with a peculiar publication where they appear together enjoying the beach atmosphere.

