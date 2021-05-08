Chivas: Jesús Sánchez’s message prior to the repechage game vs Club Pachuca

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will seek to access the league for the second consecutive tournament, visiting the Tuzos del Pachuca, in the action corresponding to the reclassification round in the Closing 2021 of Liga MX.

In an interview for the screens of ‘Chivas TV‘, the lateral Jesús’ Chapito’ Sánchez affirmed that the time has come for the Sacred Herd to demonstrate the aspirations it has in the contest against the Hidalgo.

Read also: Liga MX: Miguel Herrera approaches Tigres, would have ‘palomeado’ the signing of Florian Thauvin

“On Sunday we have the opportunity and we have to show that we want to be fighting for the title,” he declared.

In addition, the Mexican defender stressed that it will be of great importance to be able to violate the Tuzos del Pachuca to be able to attack from set pieces, as it is their strong point in their offense to aspire to win the game.

“The marking in attack will be essential, we know that they unfold well against the counter, but if we are well focused we can also hurt them, focus on what we can do, we have had a good cooking in the last games and above all we have been in solidarity with the partner who is also a highlight, “he explained.

Read also: Club Tigres: Florian Thauvin exceeds the value of 6 Liga MX clubs