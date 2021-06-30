Chivas: Jesús Sánchez minimizes the possible departure of José Juan Macías

The output of Jose Juan Macias to the old continent with the Getafe from Míchel González It has generated divided opinions, since some consider that he was not in his best moment to be able to fulfill his dream, while others approve his departure to a higher level league.

At a press conference, his partner Jesus Sanchez, pointed out that the possible absence of Macías for the next tournament will not affect the team so much, since he considers that he is not an indispensable player Chivas

“A team is made up of eleven, Macías contributed his goals, but there are teammates who can substitute him and do it in a great way. The team consists of 25 players and I think nobody is indispensable.

Despite that, he wished his teammate luck, indicating that he is a capable player with a great mentality to stand out, in addition, he feels happy to see another compatriot play in the soccer elite.

“If it happens, I wish him the best, I think he is a very capable player, with a mentality that will prove everything, who has shown that he can be there and happy because one more Mexican is in Europe in an elite league like It is the Spanish one. “