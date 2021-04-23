Chivas: Jesús Molina reveals the key to Guadalajara’s resurgence in the 2021 Clausura

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara have come back to life in the present Closing tournament 2021 League MX, returning to the playoffs with two rounds left to play in the regular role in the tournament.

In an exclusive interview for the medium ‘Clear Brand‘, midfielder Jesús Molina confessed that the main key to the resurgence of the Rojiblancos is due to the encouragement and the competition system offered by Mexican soccer.

“We have tried among ourselves to encourage each other and be aware that in Mexican soccer, spinning victories you get into the Liguilla area, but we are not satisfied.”

“We know what the Mexican soccer competition system is like that anyone can beat anyone,” he said.

In addition, the Mexican defender made it clear that the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will seek if or if the victory in the Classic Tapatío against the Rojinegros del Atlas and that if he scores in the game he will celebrate it to the fullest.

