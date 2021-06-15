Chivas: Jesús Molina minimizes the lack of “weight” reinforcements in the Sacred Herd

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara are not pressured despite not having reinforcements of weight, because they trust their basic forces, this was confirmed Jesus Molina who highlighted that the Sacred Herd works for the new generation of footballers and how veteran is to show them the way.

“It is something that does not correspond to me to say whether or not there will be reinforcements, I do not know. Surely the board is working on it, but it is true that the youth players are looking for their opportunity. If that reinforcement does not arrive, surely they will give everything to be there, fighting for a place, strengthening what we already have, trying to help the team, to strengthen it.

“Chivas’s project in the coming years is that, to consolidate itself as an important team, which it already is, but using a lot of its homegrown players. That speaks of an important project and that those of us who are older can help and contribute on and off the pitch ”, he revealed.

The captain of the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara He reaffirmed his commitment to the rojiblanco project, which bases his trust in the young people who will be key to the resurgence of the Sacred Herd.

“Although economically it may not be the power that in some years you were, the merit of Chivas is that, that you are taking out homegrown players, that there is a project at the door, with many young people who are consolidating such as Tiba Sepúlveda, Lalo Torres, Fernando Beltran. He tells you that Chivas not only bets to buy reinforcements based on tickets, but that the merit of Chivas is that with Mexican cigars you can compete and fight for the first places.

“We are in this process, what we are doing in terms of football, the players and the board is highly commendable, that they bet on young people, Mexican players who can face great players who have played even in Europe, Tigres with Gignac , with Pizarro, the theme of Rayados with Funes Mori, many players who are proven internationally playing in Europe and that Mexican players who are hungry to transcend, can compete face to face. That tells you that we are trained as Mexicans for that way, a merely Mexican team, you compete against great rivals ”, concluded the rojiblanco captain.

