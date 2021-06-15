Chivas: Jesús Molina launches a letter to Club América and excites the Chivahermanos

In the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara things are clear, it is a priority to recover the supremacy of the MX League, so the captain of the Flock, Jesús Molina confessed that they are on the right track and without pressure to dethrone the Águilas del América in terms of Titles.

“Not a pressure as such, but it puts us on the alert, with a lot of desire to already want to match them. I think we are working on that. And yes, we have the power to match in mind and why not? Overcome America as soon as possible with its 13 championships. We are fighting to find that superiority and we are on the right track ”, he assured.

Guadalajara was the top winner in Mexican soccer from the Campeonísimo stage until 2014, when the Eagles beat them. Chuy Molina made it clear that the group union will be the key to securing the 13th title for the club.

“This team, individually, cannot win. We are a team and we have to go link by link, one for the other. And this way is the one that surely, we hope that as soon as possible and it is in this tournament, we can achieve the main objective, which is to be champions.

“For me it was essential that the project continue. He is an already proven technician, very capable, with a technical staff that is always at his command, that is always helping, contributing, advising us. The group is happy, working to take Chivas where it deserves and to support the coaching staff, who were given the opportunity to continue with us, ”concluded Molina.

