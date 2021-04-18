Chivas: Jesús Molina is a doubt for the game vs Rayados and Atlas

Midfielder Jesús Molina has set off the alarms in the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara camp, ahead of the matches against Rayados from Monterrey and from Classic Tapatío before the Rojinegros del Atlas.

Through a statement, the medical staff of the Sacred Flock led by Mexican coach Victor Manuel Vucetich reported that the Mexican midfielder suffered an overload in the left adductor and is a doubt for both games.

Read also: Liga MX: Chivas apologizes to the abused fan at the Akron stadium

“Our captain presented an overload of the left adductor group, for which he left the field in the game against Tijuana. From today he will be in rehabilitation therapy waiting for his evolution to allow him to be available for the double activity of the team during the week “says the statement.

It should be noted that Jesús Molina left the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara match against the Xolos from Tijuana, when feeling a discomfort in the left adductor area that prevented him from continuing on the field.

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara rose to position 13 in the general table after the victory against Xolos de Tijuana on matchday 15 of the MX League and stay one point away from the playoff spots in the Closing tournament 2021.

Read also: Club Tigres: Ricardo Ferretti launches ‘recadito’ to Gignac for his lack of goal in the Clausura 2021