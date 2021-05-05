Chivas: Jesús Molina asks for Vucetich to continue as Guadalajara coach

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara continue with their preparation training to face the match corresponding to the reclassification in the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, visiting the Tuzos del Pachuca.

In a press videoconference at the Verde Valle facilities, midfielder Jesús Molina spoke about the situation of coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich, asking for the project to continue.

“At present he is the ideal coach. It is a decision that does not concern me, there are people in the board who make those decisions,” he said.

In addition, the veteran midfielder stated that being the captain in the dressing room, he was pointed out as one of those responsible for the poor participation that the Sacred Herd has had in the regular role.

“There are times that as captain when things don’t work out, you are one of the main responsible and sometimes you want to throw in the towel, but there is a group that supports me and that is the key,” he said.

