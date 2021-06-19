Chivas: Jesús “Chapo” Sánchez reveals the “magic formula” to stay current in the Flock

The side of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, Jesus “Chapo” Sánchez He will turn eleven years as a footballer of the Sacred Flock, the footballer has consecrated himself and remained in the first team despite the changes and new footballers who have arrived, only injuries have been able to stop him.

El Chapo made his debut in Chivas as a right winger, but given the team’s needs, and as with many soccer players in Mexico, he ended up as a right back.

Read also: Tigres UANL: André Pierre Gignac will leave the preseason of Miguel Herrera

Since his debut in Guadalajara, nine footballers have competed for the right-back position; Sergio ‘Cherokee’ Pérez, Adrián Cortés, Josecarlos Van Rankin and José Antonio Madueña to fight for the site. None stayed in the end.

“This is a race of mental toughness, you know that you are not always going to be up and you are not always going to be down either. You have to remain level-headed in both good times and bad times, and that’s what I’ve tried to do. In some tournaments I have not walked well and in others I was well, I always try to contribute from the place that touches me, giving my best, “said ‘Chapo’.

“I don’t have any magic formula, all I have done is work, try to give my best day by day and only that, is what I can offer and it is what we have all done. I have prevailed because I think I have tried to be persistent every time it has touched me, “he said.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content