Chivas: Jesús ‘Canelo’ Angulo ‘breaks’ and the Repechage would be lost

After going out of exchange in last Saturday’s game against the UANL Tigres, the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara player, Jesus ‘El Canelo’ Angulo was reported with a hamstring injury in his left leg, which is why his call for the match of the Repechage against Pachuca is at risk.

The Rebaño player only played half time in the game against the UANL Tigres when he left the substitution at minute 46 to give entry to Eduardo Torres, who signs up to be a starter in the duel against the Tuzos next Sunday, May 9.

The Directorate of Sports Sciences of Chivas reports on the state of Jesús Angulo, who had to go out of exchange at half time of last Saturday’s game against the Tigres.

“Jesús Angulo presents a muscle injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg. The Medical Corps of the First Team is already working on his recovery treatment, so his eligibility for next Sunday’s meeting will depend on his evolution ”.

How long can you go without playing?

The first and second degree fiber breakage can take between 2 to 6 weeks, depending on the severity of the athlete’s injury, so Angulo could see action until the Semifinals of the Clausura 2021.

