Chivas: Javier ‘La Chofis’ López throws a dart at the Flock; ‘They were wrong’

With just a couple of months in the United States with the San Jose Earthquakes of the MLS, the former player of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, Javier Eduardo ‘La Chofis’ López, returned to throw several darts against his former team and the Mexican sports press, ensuring that, to a large extent, they were to blame for his departure from the team.

The Chofis stressed that he did not like the ways in which he left Chivas, But he is also not sorry for having left the club where he was formed, reiterating that it was not his fault that he left the Herd in that way, which is why he feels calm.

“Yes, regret as such, I simply would not have liked to go out like this, beyond that, I would have liked to go out in another way, but hey, it was not my fault, for this part I am calm,” he commented to TUDN.

In the interview, La Chofis assured that in Mexico soccer players are criticized too much, repeating the words recently published by the French striker of the UANL Tigres, André Pierre Gignac, who assured that Mexicans are the worst enemy of Mexicans.

La Chofis hinted that when he was in Guadalajara he had a very bad time due to certain things that happened within the Guadalajara club, commenting that they had very affected mentally, for which he does not like to talk much about the subject.

“The truth is that things happened that they would not understand, but beyond that, you have to think positively, they are things that damaged me a lot, mentally, the truth is that I was very bad, and the truth is I don’t like to talk about it a lot, It was very difficult, I was a little disappointed, but now I’m better.

López assured that the rojiblanco club made wrong decisions in his case, so he was now calm, surrounded by people who are helping him a lot in this preseason.

“Things happened that did not make the decisions well, but I have no problem with that, I am calm, I am happy, now I am with the right people, who will help me a lot and it is like that, they have helped me a lot this preseason, I feel very good, “said La Chofis.

Finally, La Chofis confessed that he does miss Chivas and he will always miss him, because the rojiblanco club was where he was trained as a player and where he had the opportunity to debut in the Mexican First Division.

“Yes I miss Chivas, obviously, it’s the team that gave me the opportunity as a footballer and I will always be grateful for that,” he closed by saying.

