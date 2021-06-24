Chivas: Jacqueline Bracamontes surprises her followers with a flirty photo in a swimsuit

The model and actress Jacqueline Bracamontes, a faithful fan of Chivas del Guadalajarto on the MX League, surprised his followers on social networks, sharing a flirty photograph in a swimsuit on the seashore.

AY JALISCO, DON’T GET RAJES !!! “, was the message of the model Jacqueline Bracamontes in her publication.

Also read: Acapulco Shore: Ignacia Michelson shows off her rear with “spicy” photography

On this occasion, the former Televisa actress shared this photo on her official Instagram account, quickly adding more than 190,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her followers and colleagues.

The historic coach and soccer player Jesús Bracamontes is the father of this famous model and presenter, for which he has been characterized as a loyal fan of Chivas del Guadalajara, a team in which his father played and managed on many occasions.

Jacqueline Bracamontes rose to fame after participating in the MIss México beauty pageant, becoming part of the Televisa network as an actress and presenter, starting in sports programs such as La Jugada and Todo Deporte.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content