Chivas: Isaac Brizuela seeks to be a benchmark for Guadalajara in the 2021 Apertura

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara continue their preseason work on the beaches of Barra de Navidad, Jalisco, where various elements from Tapatío joined the first team for training, and for whom Isaac Brizuela seeks to be an example.

This was commented by “el Cone” Brizuela in an interview for Marca Claro, as the player from the Sacred Herd stated that, in order to help his teammates, he must set an example on and off the court of what a professional player is like.

“I try to lead by example. If I am going to demand a partner or a guy, I must have solid foundations so that they can tell me that I am right, or that they will follow the recommendations given. “

The “Cone” Brizuela also commented that even small details such as punctuality or responsibility in training, end up being reflected on the court if they are worked on and pointed out.

“There are small details that are left aside, such as punctuality. The issue of picking up the trash that is left on the court. These are details that one may think are minimal but is reflected on the court. Arrivals late, whether to the locker room or to training, is as if you were late for a play: you don’t realize it until it happened “

