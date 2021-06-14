Chivas: Isaac Brizuela responds ‘bluntly’ about the lack of reinforcement in Guadalajara

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara remain one of the clubs that has not announced any incorporation in full preseason ahead of the start of the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

In an interview for the portal of ‘ESPN‘, the extreme Isaac’ Bunny ‘Brizuela confessed that the support of the directive with the basic forces is the main reason why no reinforcement with the Rojiblancos has been revealed.

“Two tournaments ago we reached the semifinals with this squad, although in the previous one we were left to owe because the objectives were not met, I consider that there is a very good group, the guys and we must all realize that if they have not arrived The reinforcements is because there is full confidence in the club’s quarry, that is why we must take advantage of the opportunity, not wait until maybe tomorrow or next season five or six players from outside will arrive, of course we are not going to throw all of the younger players pressure, but help them, support them, enjoy the process and let everyone go, “he said.

In addition, the Mexican offensive said that it will be key that the preseason be taken seriously to diagnose the image that the institution will present in the 2021 Apertura tournament of the Liga MX.

“A preseason is not only going to a place to train and rest, it is also to make that awareness that from here you start to compete, we all have that illusion, now it was the turn of several teammates from Tapatío to be here and they know that the coaching staff is here. Very aware of their work and qualities; we all take the same responsibility that from now on the tournament begins, that you are earning a place and build the base to be able to perform at your best during the campaign, which is what we all want for Chivas he is where he always has to be, fighting at the top of the table, “he explained.

