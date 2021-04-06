Chivas: Isaac Brizuela promises perfect game against Cruz Azul

The Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara have less and less margin of error in their career to reach one of the tickets at Repechage, so the match on Day 14 against Cruz Azul’s Machine will be a real litmus test for those led by Victor Manuel Vucetich, who will have to play perfectly to achieve the three points, as assured by the forward Isaac brizuela at a press conference.

For Cone there is no more, Chivas have to play hard and run more than the rival to be able to aspire to win the three points in the duel against Cruz Azul, the strongest team of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX, with a streak of eleven wins in a row.

“We will try to play as we did the second half vs Santos. We have to outrun the rival due to the need for the three points. It must be played perfectly because it is the most important team in the tournament, ”said Brizuela.

Chivas will seek to repeat what it did a couple of tournaments ago, when it took away a similar streak from Ignacio Ambriz’s Club León, in the Clausura 2019, when they had 12 games in a row with victory.

On the other hand, Isaac Brizuela supported his coach, Víctor Manuel Vucetich, ensuring that he would agree with the continuity of King Midas despite the fact that they did not achieve the objective of achieving qualification.

“The players get together and talk, we are the main culprits, the work of many people depends on us. We have the most winning coaching staff, I would support continuity ”, he stressed.

