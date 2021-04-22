Chivas: Isaac Brizuela makes his debut as captain against Rayados de Monterrey

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara visited the Rayados de Monterrey in the pending match of matchday 12 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League on the field of the BBVA Stadium where Isaac Brizuela was appointed for the first time as captain of the Flock.

After the injuries of Jesús Molina and Hiram Mier who are the captains of Guadalajara but are not eligible due to injury, Víctor Manuel Vucetich decided that the ‘Rabbit’ Brizuela was the captain of Chivas against the Rayados.

It should be remembered that Isaac ‘Conejo’ Brizuela has repeatedly said that he is very committed to the Chivas and that he is not afraid of being appointed leader or captain for the team in times of need.

Isaac Brizuela prior to the game against Rayados de Monterrey, has played 13 games where he has given two assists, in some Chivas that need to win the match against Rayados.

However, against Rayados, the ‘Rabbit’ Brizuela scored his first goal with Chivas in this tournament at minute 26 of the first part of the match where he gave the advantage at that time to the Flock.

