Chivas: Isaac Brizuela and his ‘hopeful’ message prior to the playoff vs. Club Pachuca

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara are in the final part of their preparation stage, to face the match corresponding to the reclassification round in the present Closing tournament 2021 League MX as a visitor against Tuzos del Pachuca.

In an interview for the screens of ‘Chivas TV‘, the winger Isaac’ Bunny ‘Brizuela addressed the faithful chivahermanos with a hopeful message in the face of the confrontation against the Hidalgo in the playoffs.

“To all those who support us day by day, on Sunday we are all going together for that victory,” he said.

In addition, the Mexican offensive made it clear that within the group they feel great motivation to leave everything on the field of play, despite not meeting the first objective of being among the direct positions of the league.

“I feel a very motivated group after the great closing of the Clausura 2021 tournament, they were very good games that the team reached a good level and I imagine that our fans will ask why it was not done at the beginning of the tournament, this is our present time and there are to accept it, “he declared.

