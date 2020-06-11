CDMX.- Chivas, which featured Fernando Beltrán in command, he was eliminated from the league in eLiga Mx, for America, but they pointed out that it is the fault of Share Play.

The game, which went into overtime, was started by Chivas winning with a goal from Alexis Vega at minute 33 ’.

At minute 49, America, which had Santiago Cáseres as a gamer, he tied with a goal from Roger Martinez and Chivas went ahead again on the scoreboard with a goal from Jesús Angulo at 56 ’.

América did not drop its arms and tied at minute 60, again with a score by Roger Martínez.

At the end of the regulation ninety minutes, the game went into overtime and in the 100th minute, Giovani Dos Santos gave the victory to America, thus eliminating Chivas in the quarterfinals in eLiga Mx.

Blame the Share Play

On his Twitter account, the gamer Beto Avila He indicated that the conditions for the match were notified, since it was “impossible to play” because of Share Play, since the advantage lies with the local.

The one that enters through Share Play plays with all the delay in the world, but it was seen that they did not care, and more because they are playing an initial kick, ”said Ávila.

They were warned of the conditions for that match @LigaBBVAMX impossible to play through Share Play where all the advantage has the local and the one who enters through Share Play plays with all the delay in the world but it was seen that they did not care, and more because is playing kickoff … – Beto (@ Beto19Avila)

June 10, 2020

For Alexis VegaIt is incompressible that Share Play was played, ensuring that Fernando Beltrán did not play 100% with this modality.

I don’t understand why @LigaBBVAMX modified the connection with a share play for this match. Clearly @FerbBeltran did not play 100! For being invited I had LAG. But we have no doubt that YOU ARE THE MOST CRACK NENE – Alexis Vega (@ Alexis_Vega9)

June 10, 2020

For ‘Chicken’ Briseño, the game should be repeated, remembering that previously Chivas was made to repeat a duel against Morelia.

And it was already known that the game was delayed on the @FerbBeltran screen, they tried it several times before and it did not work, I think that game would have to be repeated, as well as there was a presenter. @LigaBBVAMX – Antonio Briseño Vazquez (@pollobv)

June 10, 2020

