Chivas: Indirect to your teammates? Antonio Briseño talks about what the Herd represents

The defender of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, Antonio “Pollo” Briseño spoke about the importance of defending the colors of the Sacred Flock, ensuring that wearing the red and white shirt is not for everyone, as it is a very big responsibility.

“Representing Chivas is a pride, a pleasure, a privilege. The Chivas shirt is not for everyone, in the end it carries a lot of responsibility. There are players that maybe when they arrive they don’t understand what Chivas is.

“There are very good players, but sometimes the age we are in is a very young team too, so little by little that maturity is understanding certain things,” he mentioned to Fox Sports.

Similarly, the ‘Chicken’ assured that to strengthen the squad it is necessary for the player to feel the colors.

“Not because a player arrives who costs you 10 or 15 million is already added to the fact that he will feel the Chivas jersey, I think that the personality goes further if you are good or bad.

“Many times it has been heard that the city of Guadalajara is a bit difficult for footballers because you have everything, you have so much at hand that many distractions come to harm you. Being in Chivas is not easy,” he added.

