Chivas hopes to sign reinforcements; Ricardo Peláez reveals that there are still possibilities

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara are already in the United States to face a series of pre-season friendly matches with a view to the 2021 Apertura of the MX League that starts in two weeks and for which they have not yet confirmed the hiring of new reinforcements for the template that will direct Victor Manuel Vucetich.

With the departure of Jose Juan Macías and the convocation of several selected ones, Chivas the tournament of the MX LeagueTherefore, the fans are anxiously awaiting the presentation of one or more reinforcements in this summer market.

Read also; Cruz Azul: Agent of Orbelín Pineda would present three European offers to La Maquina

Although it was assumed that the Flock would not have signings for the Apertura 2021, the Sports President of the rojiblancos, Ricardo Peláez, showed a slight hope that this is not the case, because upon his arrival in the United States, the manager revealed that they are still in time to have some incorporations.

“There is still time to see it, let’s see,” said Peláez when asked about a possible signing for Chivas, this while signing some autographs and posing for photos with fans of the Flock.

On the other hand, the Guadalajara coach, Víctor Manuel Vucetich, was satisfied with the games that they will have as preparation, pointing out that tonight’s game against the UANL Tigres will be a great opportunity for the young players of the Flock to show their capabilities.

The opinion of King Midas was shared by the team captain, Jesús Molina, who stressed that the duel against Tigres will be a good parameter to start the 2021 Apertura in the best way.

“We are with the mentality of going match by match in the tournament, obviously qualifying is an obligation and later being in the Liguilla looking for the championship,” Cap closed saying.

Also read: Chivas: Reinforcements that could replace the loss of forward José Juan Macías

VISIT OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL TO ENJOY OUR CONTENT